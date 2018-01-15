Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig In the Works for UFC 223

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former women’s strawweight title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz is expected to return on April 7 where she’s slated to face Felice Herrig at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, NY.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Monday following an initial report from MMANytt

Kowalkiewicz was briefly attached to a fight in February against Jessica Andrade but unfortunately the Polish born fighter was ultimately unable to take the matchup due to an apparent illness. Now it seems she’s back to full health and ready to get back in action following her win over Jodie Esquibel last October.Felice Herrig

Meanwhile, Herrig has enjoyed arguably the best run of her career recently as she’s won her last four fights in a row while making a steady climb up the rankings in the 115-pound division. Herrig had been asking for the UFC to finally give her a top ranked opponent and now it appears she’ll get her wish with the matchup against Kowalkiewicz.

Kowalkiewicz vs. Herrig is the latest matchup expected for the UFC 223 card in Brooklyn along with a lightweight showdown between Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder slated for the same night. 

               

