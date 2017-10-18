Karolina Kowalkiewicz Shares Her Life in UFC Gdansk ‘On The Fly’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go ‘On the Fly’ with former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz as she looks to get back in the win column in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Gdansk as she fights in her home country of Poland on Saturday.

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats. The fight card is topped by Cerrone vs. Till, but also features hometown hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz stepping into the Octagon opposite Jodie Esquibel. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

