Karolina Kowalkiewicz Hopes for Joanna Jedrzejczyk Rematch After UFC 212 (Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz hopes for a rematch against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk after her UFC 212 bout against Claudia Gadelha.

