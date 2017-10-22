Karolina Kowalkiewicz Gets Emotional in Post-Fight Interview (UFC Gdansk)

Coming off of the first two losses of her career, you’ll have to forgive Karolina Kowalkiewicz for being a little emotional after she got back on the right side of the tracks at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland.

Kowalkiewicz dropped back-to-back bouts to current strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha prior to entering the Octagon opposite Jodie Esquibel in her home country on Saturday. So she needed a victory in a bad way.

Having won 10 bouts prior to the two-fight skid, Kowalkiewicz added her eleventh victory when she dominated Esquibel in front of her Polish fans. It was a big deal for her, not just to get back on track, but also to do it in front of her home country.

