Karolina Kowalkiewicz Dominates on Her Home Turf (UFC Gdansk Fight Highlights)

Check out highlights from Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s dominant victory over Jodie Esquibel at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

The fight promotion next heads to Sao Paulo for UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, where former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns from an anti-doping violation suspension to face power puncher Derek Brunson in the main event.

