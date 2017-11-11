Karl Roberson Sinks the Choke on Darren Stewart (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

Just a kickboxer?@KarlBabyK sinks in the RNC and taps Stewart in round 1! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/AEff50VzhV — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2017

Check out highlights from Karl Roberson’s first-round submission win over Darren Stewart at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram