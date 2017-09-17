Kamura Usman Takes Aim at Rafael Dos Anjos After UFC Pittsburgh Victory

After making quick work of Sergio Moraes at UFC fight Night 116 in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman put the entire welterweight division on notice.

“Anybody in that welterweight division that think you want this, you know you don’t. Because I’m a problem. I’m a problem in that division.”

Pressed for specifics, however, Usman took aim at former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, who has blasted into the Top 5 of the welterweight class.

Usman is no slouch either. He has only lost once in his career, his second professional fight, and has reeled off 10 consecutive victories, including all six of his bouts in the Octagon.

