Kamaru Usman, Neil Magny Want to Fight at UFC 218 in Detroit

Following a first round knockout in his last fight, top 15 ranked welterweight Kamaru Usman put out the call to find him a worthy opponent for his next fight later this year.

While he attempted to get Rafael dos Anjos’ attention, the former lightweight champion never responded and Usman then turned his focus to a new opponent instead.

Neil Magny, who just recently faced dos Anjos, ended up as the person elected by the fans to face Usman next and the “Nigerian Nightmare” let his wishes be known earlier this week.

The fans have spoken & I intend on listening @NeilMagny U choose D date #Dec2nd or #Dec30th I know you won’t run and hide like @RdosAnjosMMA pic.twitter.com/HvbIEQSh2q — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 27, 2017

Magny has seemingly never turned down a call out so he was quick to respond with his answer while suggesting a Dec. 2 showdown in Detroit at UFC 218.