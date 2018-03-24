Kamaru Usman Expected to Face Santiago Ponzinibbio in UFC Chile Main Event

The upcoming UFC card in Chile has a main event.

Former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Kamaru Usman will travel to South America for his first headline fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio in a showdown at 170 pounds.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Friday with verbal agreements in place for the pivotal welterweight fight. The UFC has not yet announced the fight and nothing is official until bout agreements are signed. The news of the fight was first reported by MMAFighting.

For Ponzinibbio this is an opportunity to fight closer to home as the Argentinean fighter has long been rumored to headliner the UFC’s first card in Chile. He will also look to build off recent wins over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry when he makes his return in May.

Meanwhile, Usman has been gunning for a high profile fight and while he was targeting a showdown with Darren Till in Liverpool it appears he was more than happy to accept a fight with Ponzinibbio instead. Usman has gone undefeated during his UFC campaign with seven straight wins in the division.

Usman vs. Ponzinibbio will headline the card in Chile with a light heavyweight fight between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Volkan Oezdemir expected to serve as the co-main event.