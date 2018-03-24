HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Kamaru Usman Expected to Face Santiago Ponzinibbio in UFC Chile Main Event

March 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

The upcoming UFC card in Chile has a main event.

Former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Kamaru Usman will travel to South America for his first headline fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio in a showdown at 170 pounds. 

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Friday with verbal agreements in place for the pivotal welterweight fight. The UFC has not yet announced the fight and nothing is official until bout agreements are signed. The news of the fight was first reported by MMAFighting.

For Ponzinibbio this is an opportunity to fight closer to home as the Argentinean fighter has long been rumored to headliner the UFC’s first card in Chile. He will also look to build off recent wins over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry when he makes his return in May.

Meanwhile, Usman has been gunning for a high profile fight and while he was targeting a showdown with Darren Till in Liverpool it appears he was more than happy to accept a fight with Ponzinibbio instead. Usman has gone undefeated during his UFC campaign with seven straight wins in the division.

Usman vs. Ponzinibbio will headline the card in Chile with a light heavyweight fight between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Volkan Oezdemir expected to serve as the co-main event. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA