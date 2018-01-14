Kamaru Usman Dominates Emil Meek, Calls Out Colby Covington (UFC St Louis Results)

Kamaru Usman is gunning for a top five opponent after dishing out another dominant performance to take out Emil Meek in a featured welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night from St. Louis.

Usman had been asking the UFC for a ranked opponent, but when he could find no takers, the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner accepted the bout with Meek, while stating that he had a point to prove in the fight. Considering his performance on Sunday night, Usman definitely sent a message to the rest of the welterweight division.

Usman wasted no time showing off his grappling with a quick takedown that put Meek on the mat just seconds into the opening round. Meek attempted a guillotine choke, but it wasn’t long before Usman slipped free, as he started showing off his power and control from the top.

Usman’s dominance continued throughout the first round, including a huge slam where he planted Meek on the ground, as he was relentless with his offensive onslaught. With seconds remaining, Usman began raining down shots with a ton of power behind them until the final horn sounded to signify the end of the round.

Usman was a little more willing to exchange strikes with Meek at the start of the second round, but he eventually pressed forward before landing another takedown.

Usman remained in complete control throughout, battering Meek with a barrage of punches and inside elbows.

The third round was much the same, as Usman continued to pour on the punishment, opening up several cuts on Meek’s head, as blood started to stream across his head as he tried time and time again to get up from the bottom.

The Nigerian Nightmare just put on a wrestling clinic, as Kamaru @Usman84KG makes it 11 straight with the win! #UFCSTL https://t.co/CtXML2ud35 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

Unfortunately for Meek, he was trapped as Usman mauled him on the mat, never allowing him to breathe for a second until the final horn sounded.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

When it was over, Usman earned a dominant decision win with all the scorecards 30-27 in his favor.

“I’m the most dominant and the most well rounded welterweight on the planet. Nobody can stop me,” Usman shouted following his win.

“Colby (Covington) — you can run but you can’t hide. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is looking for you and I’m going to find you.”