Kamaru Usman Continues to Call Out ‘Scared’ Colby Covington to Meet Him at UFC 224

February 21, 2018
Kamaru Usman is not giving up on his request to meet Colby Covington in his next fight.

In a string of posts over social media this week, Usman blasted Covington for ducking him time and time again after calling for a fight against him over the past few months. While Covington has claimed in the past that Usman also turned down a bout with him, there’s no doubt the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner wants nothing more than to settle this score once and for all. 

In fact, Usman hopes that he can face Covington in Brazil as part of the UFC 224 card headed to Rio de Janeiro on May 12. 

Obviously, Covington has a sordid history with Brazil after his last fight where he defeated Demian Maia and then proclaimed the citizens there were ‘filthy animals’ while calling the country ‘a dump’. 

“Dana [White], I’m tired of waiting on this kid Colby Covington,” Usman wrote on Twitter. “I’m free and he’s free. If that scared little b–ch doesn’t take the fight this time, I will never give him the opportunity again.”

Usman’s tirade continued while taking a shot at Covington for getting into a beef with middleweight contender Derek Brunson while still not acknowledging his repeated messages. 

Covington has been waiting in hopes of getting a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, although all recent signs have pointed towards him facing former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos instead. Covington last competed in October when he defeated Maia by unanimous decision to notch his fifth win in a row.

Meanwhile, Usman has remained undefeated since winning the reality show while putting together a perfect 7-0 record inside the Octagon. 

               

