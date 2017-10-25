Kamaru Usman Books His Next Fight at UFC 219 in December

Rising welterweight contender Kamaru Usman has been itching for a chance to face a top 10 opponent but unfortunately nobody seems to be available before the end of the year.

Of course, Usman is never one to back down from a challenge so he’s accepted a fight against Emil Meek at UFC 219 that takes place on Dec. 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.