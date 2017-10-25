Kamaru Usman Books His Next Fight at UFC 219 in December

Rising welterweight contender Kamaru Usman has been itching for a chance to face a top 10 opponent but unfortunately nobody seems to be available before the end of the year.
Of course, Usman is never one to back down from a challenge so he’s accepted a fight against Emil Meek at UFC 219 that takes place on Dec. 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.
Usman (11-1) has looked unstoppable since arriving in the UFC by way of “The Ultimate Fighter”. He’s undefeated inside the Octagon with a perfect 6-0 record while just recently picking up his first knockout in the promotion when he finished Sergio Moraes in the first round in their fight in September.
Now Usman will look to get his seventh UFC win as he faces a noted knockout artist from Norway.
Meek (9-2, 1 NC) made waves last year when he viciously knocked out Rousimar Palhares in Italy, which earned him a spot on the UFC roster. In his first and only UFC fight, Meek defeated veteran welterweight Jordan Mein but injuries have prevented him from booking another matchup until now.
Usman vs. Meek joins a growing line up for UFC 219, although no main event has been confirmed for the card just yet.