Kamal Shalorus to Face Ev Ting at ONE: Throne of Tigers

Popular Malaysian lightweight Ev Ting will be looking to secure a potential title shot when he faces Kamal Shalorus in the main event of ONE: Throne of Tigers. The show is set for Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 10.

Ting (12-3) has won six fights out of seven for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion and is now competing in the division currently ruled by Eduard Folayang. The champion is likely to be making his first title defense in April and a win here could leave the Malaysian in pole position to face him.

Shalorus (9-4) has already had a title shot. The WEC and UFC veteran was swiftly submitted by Shinya Aoki, but he remains the only man to ever beat Ariel Sexton in the ONE Championship cage. He will be looking to show that he’s still a force in the lightweight division after an absence of over two years.

In the co-main event, undefeated Malaysian welterweight Agilan Thani (6-0) faces a tough test against Taiwan’s Jeff Huang (6-2). The former was a MIMMA Season 2 champion and has won six fights out of six for ONE Championship since turning pro, with all those victories coming inside the distance.

In the featherweight division, Herbert Burns (6-0) returns to the cage for the first time since 2015. The Brazilian will be taking on promotional newcomer Movlid Khaibulaev (10-0) in a battle between two of the top prospects currently competing in the division.

TRENDING > Mike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

There’s also a bout that could have consequences for the title picture in the strawweight division. Alex Silva (4-1) could be just one win away from a shot at the champion and he goes up against former title challenger Roy Doliguez (6-3).

ONE: Throne of Tigers

Stadium Negara

February 10, 2017

Ev Ting vs. Kamal Shalorus

Agilan Thani vs. Jeff Huang

Ann Osman vs. Vy Srey Khouch

Herbert Burns vs. Movlid Khaibulaev

Keanu Subba vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Roy Doliguez vs. Alex Silva

Saiful Merican vs. Burn Soriano

Tiffany Teo vs. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol

Muhammad Aiman vs. Eduardo Novaes

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram