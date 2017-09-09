Kajan Johnson Lands a Ragin’ Knockout Blow! (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

THAT’S IT!! @IAmRagin lands and puts Martins to SLEEP!! What a win for Johnson after the long layoff! #UFC215 pic.twitter.com/zcr9y1DQAW — #UFC215 (@ufc) September 9, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out highlights from Ragin’ Kajan Johnson’s knockout victory over Adriano Martins at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace.

The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event.

