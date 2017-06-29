HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Justine Kish explains crappy situation that unfolded during fight with Felice Herrig

June 29, 2017
1 Comment

Justine Kish had a crappy day this past Sunday.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” season 20 competitor not only lost a unanimous decision to Felice Herrig at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City, but it was later revealed that she accidentally defecated during one of the scrambles in the match.

Astute viewers noticed a smattering of some sort of substance on the Octagon floor during the fight between Kish and Herrig and it didn’t take long to figure out what exactly happened.

As embarrassing as the situation was at the time, Kish has owned up to the incident although she admits she had no idea it actually happened during the fight.

“I was humiliated,” Kish explained when speaking to the Dominick Nati show. “I was like how do I reach out to my fans. Again, what happened, the bell went off and I noticed something like what is that smell? I’m thinking it’s the referee passed gas or something and I look on the floor and I knew it wasn’t Felice, but I look on the floor and I see myself and I’m like ‘oh my god that’s me’.

“I’m thinking do I clean that up or what do I do? I look at my corner and I’m like that’s my [expletive] on the floor. That’s my crap on the floor! They’re like don’t worry about it.”

Kish says after the fight ended she was absolutely mortified while waiting for the decision to be read because in that moment all she wanted to do was go to the locker room to clean herself up from the accident.

She then tweeted about the incident while doing her best to make light of a bad situation.

On Monday, Kish says she got a call from UFC president Dana White, who offered some words of encouragement after the undoubtedly embarrassing incident unfolded.

“He called me the day after the fight to check on me to make sure I was OK because there’s a little bit of humiliation behind what happened,” Kish said. “I was in a dark area for a few hours. He just wanted to check in to see that I was OK and he gave me some encouragement.

“He said you fought like hell out there and I love how you owned up to it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes Says She Overreacted at Press Co...

Jun 29, 2017No Comments11 Views

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes says she overreacted at UFC Summer Kick Off Press Conference with Valentina Shevchenko.

Listen In On The UFC Intern...

In advance of the summer showcase events, UFC will

Jun 29, 2017
Caros Fodor

Caros Fodor’s Goal Is...

On June 30 in Daytona, Fla., Caros Fodor will

Jun 29, 2017
Johny Hendricks misses weight at UFC 207 - Damon Martin FoxSports

Johny Hendricks reveals why...

Johny Hendricks explains the reason behind missing weight for

Jun 29, 2017
  • blynnbrooks

    omg if u can face up go on after that incident, which u have, NOTHING in life can throw you,

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA