Justin Sumter Confident He’ll Get a Stoppage at CES 46

After a bit of a slow start, middleweight prospect Justin Sumter’s second year as a pro has so far turned out as well as can be expected. In two bouts, Sumter has two wins, including his most recent against Brian Sparrow at CES 44 in May that was his national television debut.

“I was supposed to have one earlier this year, but I kept having people back out,” Sumter told MMAWeekly.com. “Then CES called me and I jumped on it. They offered me another one two weeks later and I jumped on that.

“My first performance on live TV, it was kind of lackluster, and I feel I can do much better. I feel I can do a spectacular job in my next one.”

After losing his pro debut in April of last year, Sumter made an immediate change in camps and has since won four bouts in a row.

“Since my pro fight in Bellator I switched gyms, and I’ve come leaps and bounds in my style and how I perform in the cage,” said Sumter. “I’m definitely looking forward to the future and progressing even more than I am now.”

Sumter (4-1) will look to pick up his fifth win in a row when he squares off against Shedrick Goodridge (6-8) in a main card 185-pound bout on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

“A lot of people when I tell them (Goodridge’s) record, and they say he’s only 6-8, but if you look at his record, he has only fought tough guys,” Sumter said. “His record really doesn’t showcase his abilities.

“He is a really well-rounded guy, but I think there are certain aspects in the stand-up and on the ground where I’m a little bit more advanced and technical. I feel I can get a stoppage standing up or on the ground, or get a submission. Wherever I feel the fight needs to go, I’ll take it.”

Should Sumter come out of his October 27 bout healthy, he doesn’t rule out a return to action this year, but most likely will set his sights towards what’s to come in 2018.

“It’s always a tough question, especially with the holidays coming up,” said Sumter. “If the opportunity arises where it makes sense for me to fight again before the end of the year, I will, but as of right now nothing is scheduled.

“It’s best to go fight by fight. I just want to go out there and show my best. If I show my best, the right people will see me, and I’ll get the right calls, so for me it’s fight by fight.”

