               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Justin Sumter Confident He’ll Get a Stoppage at CES 46

October 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

After a bit of a slow start, middleweight prospect Justin Sumter’s second year as a pro has so far turned out as well as can be expected. In two bouts, Sumter has two wins, including his most recent against Brian Sparrow at CES 44 in May that was his national television debut.

“I was supposed to have one earlier this year, but I kept having people back out,” Sumter told MMAWeekly.com. “Then CES called me and I jumped on it. They offered me another one two weeks later and I jumped on that.

“My first performance on live TV, it was kind of lackluster, and I feel I can do much better. I feel I can do a spectacular job in my next one.”

After losing his pro debut in April of last year, Sumter made an immediate change in camps and has since won four bouts in a row.

“Since my pro fight in Bellator I switched gyms, and I’ve come leaps and bounds in my style and how I perform in the cage,” said Sumter. “I’m definitely looking forward to the future and progressing even more than I am now.”

Justin SumterSumter (4-1) will look to pick up his fifth win in a row when he squares off against Shedrick Goodridge (6-8) in a main card 185-pound bout on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

“A lot of people when I tell them (Goodridge’s) record, and they say he’s only 6-8, but if you look at his record, he has only fought tough guys,” Sumter said. “His record really doesn’t showcase his abilities.

“He is a really well-rounded guy, but I think there are certain aspects in the stand-up and on the ground where I’m a little bit more advanced and technical. I feel I can get a stoppage standing up or on the ground, or get a submission. Wherever I feel the fight needs to go, I’ll take it.”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Raises Concerns Over UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Ticket Sales

Should Sumter come out of his October 27 bout healthy, he doesn’t rule out a return to action this year, but most likely will set his sights towards what’s to come in 2018.

“It’s always a tough question, especially with the holidays coming up,” said Sumter. “If the opportunity arises where it makes sense for me to fight again before the end of the year, I will, but as of right now nothing is scheduled.

“It’s best to go fight by fight. I just want to go out there and show my best. If I show my best, the right people will see me, and I’ll get the right calls, so for me it’s fight by fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA