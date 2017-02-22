HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Justin Harrington Plans to ‘Unleash Hell’ on Julian Erosa at CageSport 44

February 22, 2017
1 Comment

For lightweight Justin Harrington, the battles he fought outside the cage in 2017 were just as difficult as any he has faced so far within it.

“I feel it was kind of a rough year for me, personally,” Harrington told MMAWeekly.com. “I was dealing with a lot of stuff. I just couldn’t mentally gear myself up for fighting.

“My last three fights were kind of intense. Even though two were short, they were still pretty brutal, I took some damage and I was just trying to heal up. I had a couple deaths in the family. It was just really tough for me. I really have no excuses other than I just mentally wasn’t really there.”

TRENDING > Was Cris Cyborg Treated Unfairly by the Media and Fans?

Harrington admits the difficulty he experienced in his personal life played out in his sole fight last year, a unanimous decision win over Bryan Nuro at SFL 49 in May.

“I felt good, but I felt like I gave him too much respect,” said Harrington. “I hurt him a couple times throughout the fight and just didn’t finish. I just mentally wasn’t in the fight game. I kind of fought scared. I’m just glad I was able to come out with a win.”

Harrington (8-2) will look to kick off a hopefully better year in 2017 on Saturday in Tacoma, Wash., when he’ll take on one time training partner Julian Erosa (17-4) in a 155-pound championship main event at CageSport 44.

“It’s kind of weird, because he helped me get ready for Nero, so we know each other,” Harrington said of Erosa. “He’s a monster. He’s fought tons of title fights, so going 25 minutes to him isn’t going to be anything.

“He’s proven time and again that he’s up for the challenge of fighting anybody, and he usually prevails. I’ve got to go in there and unleash hell on him. I have to be smart when I do it, but I’ve just got to make him uncomfortable. I have to disrupt everything he does.”

To ensure he’s in the best possible position to defeat Erosa, and future competition, Harrington has moved his training camp to New Mexico to work with Team Jackson-Winklejohn.

“I have to do what’s best for me, so I moved camps down here to New Mexico,” said Harrington. “I’ve been getting pushed to the absolute limit here training with world class athletes. That’s what I feel like I have to do to get ready for (Erosa).”

Getting a win over a UFC vet like Erosa could be just the final step Harrington needs to make a move up to the next level, though he’s not banking everything he has on it.

“I understand that the UFC is definitely the end goal, but as long as I keep winning and keep fighting to the best of my ability, that’s all I can ask for,” Harrington said. “If I make it, great; if I don’t, I still have a life to live and that’s what I’m going to do.

“I’ve overcome a lot of obstacles the past seven months and I’m happy to still be here, still be champion and doing what I love to do every day.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Germaine de Randamie: Holly Holm Deserves Rem...

Feb 22, 20173 Comments102 Views

Germaine de Randamie feels Holly Holm deserves a rematch before Cris Cyborg deserves a shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

Terry Etim

UFC Veteran Terry Etim in S...

UFC veteran Terry Etim was injured on Wednesday after

Feb 22, 2017
Patricky Freire

Patricky Freire Tops Bellat...

Patricky Freire not only topped a revised Bellator 172

Feb 22, 2017

Adam Townsend Believes Road...

For his first fight of 2017, Adam Townsend makes

Feb 22, 2017

  • I got paid 104000 dollars previous year by working online a­­n­­d I did that by wo­rking part-time f­o­r several h on daily basis. I’m using a business opportunity I found on-line and I am so thrilled that I was able to earn so much money. It’s so user-friendly a­­n­­d I’m just so happy that i found it. Check out what I did… please visit my account for webpage

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA