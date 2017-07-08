Justin Gaethje Wins in Justin-Gaethje Style (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

Fight of the Year? How about FLIP of the Year! Here’s the finish from Gaethje vs. Johnson! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/1PNRtKNowM — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Justin Gaethje’s Octagon debut, as he fights back from the brink to take out Michael Johnson at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram