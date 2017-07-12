Justin Gaethje Potentially Out Until January Due to TUF 25 Finale Suspensions

Justin Gaethje escaped his Octagon debut with an impressive back-from-the-brink victory over Michael Johsnon, but he didn’t avoid the medical suspension list.

Gaethje and Johnson went toe-to-toe in their fight, each rocking the other on multiple occasions, but it would be Gaethje that emerged victorious with a second-round TKO stoppage.

The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion faces a potential six-month suspension, however, as the Nevada State Athletic Commission wants him to get clearance from an opthalmologist or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018.

Despite the violent nature of their fight, Johnson received a minimal suspension until Aug. 22, but several other fighters on The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale face the same potential six-month suspension that Gaethje is staring down.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued the TUF 25 Finale medical suspensions on Wednesday.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje took place on Friday, July 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TUF 25 Finale Medical Suspensions

Justin Gaethje: Must have ophthalmologist clearance or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Sept. 7 with no contact before Aug. 22.

Michael Johnson: Suspended until Aug. 22 with no contact before Aug. 7.

Dhiego Lima: Suspended until Aug. 22 with no contact before Aug. 7 due to a laceration under his right eye and a lateral scratch to his left eye.

Drakkar Klose: Must have x-ray and orthopedic clearance of his right foot or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018.

Jared Cannonier: Must have x-ray and orthopedic clearance of right hand or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 22 with no contact prior to Aug. 7.

Nick Roehrick: Must have a CT scan of his facial bones or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Sept. 6 with no contact before Aug. 22.

Tom Gallicchio: Must have left orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or he is suspended until Jan. 3. He faces a minimum suspension until Sept. 6 with no contact before Aug. 22.

CB Dollaway: Suspended until Sept. 6 with no contact before Aug. 22.

Ed Herman: Must have orthopedic clearance of his right knee or he is suspended until Jan. 3, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 29.

Juliana Lima: Suspended until Aug. 22 with no contact before Aug. 7.

