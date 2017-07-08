HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Out of UFC 213 Main Event Against Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko Live Results

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Justin Gaethje

featuredJustin Gaethje Survives Near Finish to Stop Michael Johnson with Knees (TUF 25 Finale Results)

TUF 25 Finale Johnson vs Gaethje Live Results

featuredTUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats

Justin Gaethje: I Said I Was Going to Break Him… I Broke Him

July 8, 2017
No Comments

Justin Gaethje TUF 25 FinaleJustin Gaethje had a chip on his shoulder coming into his Octagon debut opposite Michael Johnson at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. As the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion and sporting an undefeated record, he felt he was the best 155-pound fighter in the world. His only problem was that he never had the opportunity to prove it against those he considered the other top fighters on the planet.

At the TUF 25 Finale, he finally had the opportunity to prove it, and he did. In his distinctive style, Gaethje fought back from the brink to take out Johnson in spectacular fashion.

After the fight, Gaethje addressed the media talking not only about the fight, but also about his path to the Octagon and where he feels he fits in the world’s top mixed martial arts organization.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: ‘If he dies. He dies.’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211 Media Day

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Offered to Fight Valentina...

Jul 08, 2017No Comments8 Views

The strawweight champion was ready to fight but will not be allowed to compete

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

UFC Statement on Amanda Nun...

UFC statement on the cancellation of Amanda Nunes vs.

Jul 08, 2017

Amanda Nunes Out of UFC 213...

UFC 213 just took a major hit with the

Jul 08, 2017
Yoel Romero UFC 213 Made for This

Kenny Florian: Michael Bisp...

Kenny Florian breaks down the UFC 213 main and

Jul 08, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA