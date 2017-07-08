Justin Gaethje: I Said I Was Going to Break Him… I Broke Him

Justin Gaethje had a chip on his shoulder coming into his Octagon debut opposite Michael Johnson at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. As the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion and sporting an undefeated record, he felt he was the best 155-pound fighter in the world. His only problem was that he never had the opportunity to prove it against those he considered the other top fighters on the planet.

At the TUF 25 Finale, he finally had the opportunity to prove it, and he did. In his distinctive style, Gaethje fought back from the brink to take out Johnson in spectacular fashion.

After the fight, Gaethje addressed the media talking not only about the fight, but also about his path to the Octagon and where he feels he fits in the world’s top mixed martial arts organization.

