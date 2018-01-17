Justin Gaethje Expected to Meet Dustin Poirier at UFC Event in Spring

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 17, 2018
A lightweight clash between two of the most exciting fighters in the division is in the works for later this year as Justin Gaethje is expected to meet Dustin Poirier at a UFC card still to be determined.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the fight is expected to take place with a targeted date in the spring following an initial report from MMAJunkie. UFC officials have not made any announcements regarding teh fight.

Poirier has been gunning for a top ranked opponent ever since he dismantled former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in his last fight and he hoped for a rematch with old foe Eddie Alvarez after their first matchup ended in a no contest. Unfortunately that fight didn’t come together but Poirier definitely got a touch opponent for his return to action in 2018.Dustin Poirier UFC 208

Gaethje has long been considered one of the best lightweights in the world while also putting on some of the most exciting fights in the sport over the last few years. Thus far through only two performances in the UFC, Gaethje has already earned three post fight bonuses including two ‘Fight of the Night’ awards. 

Now Gaethje will look to bounce back from his first professional loss after falling to Alvarez last December as he prepares to meet Poirier later this year. 

               

