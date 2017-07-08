Justin Gaethje Doubles Up on Post-Fight Awards (TUF 25 Finale Bonuses)

How good was Justin Gaethje’s Octagon debut? Good enough for him to double-up on The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale post-fight bonuses.

When all was said and done on Friday night in Las Vegas, Gaethje not only fought back from the brink of defeat to beat Michael Johnson, the fight was so good and his effort so impressive that UFC officials awarded him two post-fight bonuses.

Gaethje and Johnson each walked away with a $50,000 bonus for the Fight of the Night, but the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion also earned Performance of the Night honors, accompanied by another $50,000 bonus.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to one of the only other fighters on the card to get a finish.

Tecia Torres opened the preliminary card on FS1 with a second-round submission of Julianna Lima. The effort earned her the final bonus of the night.

TUF 25 Finale Fighter Bonuses:

Fight of the Night: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Performance of the Night: Justin Gaethje

Performance of the Night: Tecia Torres

