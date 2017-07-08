HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje

featuredJustin Gaethje Survives Near Finish to Stop Michael Johnson with Knees (TUF 25 Finale Results)

TUF 25 Finale Johnson vs Gaethje Live Results

featuredTUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredUFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

Justin Gaethje Doubles Up on Post-Fight Awards (TUF 25 Finale Bonuses)

July 8, 2017
No Comments

How good was Justin Gaethje’s Octagon debut? Good enough for him to double-up on The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale post-fight bonuses.

When all was said and done on Friday night in Las Vegas, Gaethje not only fought back from the brink of defeat to beat Michael Johnson, the fight was so good and his effort so impressive that UFC officials awarded him two post-fight bonuses.

Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje FaceoffGaethje and Johnson each walked away with a $50,000 bonus for the Fight of the Night, but the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion also earned Performance of the Night honors, accompanied by another $50,000 bonus.

RELATED > Conor McGregor: ‘If he dies. He dies.’

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to one of the only other fighters on the card to get a finish.

Tecia Torres opened the preliminary card on FS1 with a second-round submission of Julianna Lima. The effort earned her the final bonus of the night.

TUF 25 Finale Fighter Bonuses:

  • Fight of the Night: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson
  • Performance of the Night: Justin Gaethje
  • Performance of the Night: Tecia Torres

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale Highlights

Justin Gaethje Wins in Justin-Gaethje Style (...

Jul 08, 2017No Comments13 Views

Check out Justin Gaethje's Octagon debut, as he fights back from the brink to take out Michael Johnson at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje Survives Nea...

Former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje made

Jul 08, 2017
Jesse Taylor TUF 25 Finale Highlights

Jesse Taylor is Finally The...

Check out Jesse Taylor as he submits Dhiego Lima

Jul 07, 2017

Jesse Taylor Completes Rede...

Jesse Taylor tapped out Dhiego Lima in the second

Jul 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA