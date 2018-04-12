HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Justin Gaethje Criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov For His Callout of Georges St-Pierre

April 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC lightweight division might be the most talent stacked weight class in the sport but ever since Conor McGregor became champion in 2016, there’s been no clear path for new contenders to earn a title shot.

Immediately after winning the belt, McGregor went on a hiatus from fighting as he pursued a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather before taking more time off while negotiating with the UFC on a new contract.

McGregor also took criticism for suggesting a trilogy against Nate Diaz and then lately being attached to a rumored bout against Mayweather inside the Octagon.

The UFC finally cleared up the divisional confusion by crowning Khabib Nurmagomedov as the new undisputed lightweight champion this past weekend when he defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. Afterwards, Nurmagomedov vowed to bring normalcy back to the division by defending his belt and staying active.

Then again, Nurmagomedov also called out former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre for his next fight, which means he wouldn’t be facing former interim champion Tony Ferguson or McGregor in his first title defense.

“It looks like there’s a more clear path to the title now that Khabib won it, but after his fight, he talked s–t about Conor not defending his belt and then he says he wants to go fight GSP. So he’s doing the same exact thing if he does that,” top 10 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje said on “UFC Tonight” when expressing his frustration over the continued problems atop the lightweight division.

Of course, St-Pierre already shot down the idea of facing Nurmagomedov should he return to fight again, but still Gaethje believes that the undefeated Russian was looking to create the same kind of problems that McGregor did when he was champion.

That said, Gaethje does view Nurmagomedov as the legitimate champion at 155 pounds and he’s anxious to earn his way to a title shot so he can test him in the cage.

“Right now I’ve got to go with Khabib,” Gaethje said when asked who is the real champion in the UFC lightweight division. “Khabib has proven himself to be the best in the world on paper. He has the real belt right now. Undefeated, 26-0.

“I think I saw something where he’s only fought two top 10 guys in his UFC career. I don’t know. I went two for two in the top five so that’s something that needs to be taken down.”

Gaethje will look to take another step towards that goal when he faces Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC on FOX 29 on Saturday night from Glendale, Arizona.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA