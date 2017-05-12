Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson Headline TUF 25 Finale

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 12, 2017
No Comments

Justin Gaethje left his World Series of Fighting lightweight championship behind to sign with the UFC.

The unbeaten Gaethje will make his debut in The Ultimate Fighter 25 main event against sixth ranked Michael Johnson. The UFC officially announced the headlining bout on Friday.

Justin GaethjeGaethje (17-0) won ten consecutive bouts in WSOF. 14 of his 17 wins have been by knockout. He plans to make a statement in his promotional debut on July 7 when he takes on Johnson.

“I do all my talking in the cage. I’m a violent (expletive) and you all are about to find out,” he said during the UFC’s 2017 Summer Kickoff Press Conference on Friday. 

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

Johnson (17-11) is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last outing. He’s lost three of his last four bouts and is desperate need of a win. He hopes to spoil Gaehthje’s UFC debut and hand “The Highlight” his first career loss.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place at T-Mobile Arena on July 7 during the fight promotion’s annual International Fight Week.

