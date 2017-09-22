Jussier Formiga Gets the Win by Constriction (UFC Japan Fight Highlights)

Jussier Formiga locks in the rear-naked choke on Ulka Sasaki for his 20th win to kickoff the #UFCJapan main card! https://t.co/J3MxZHCZM1 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

Check out highlights from Jussier Formiga’s stellar submission victory over Ulka Sasaki at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan. UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saitama Super Arena.

The fight promotion next heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, as Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson attempts his record-setting 11th title defense when he puts his flyweight belt on the line against Ray Borg.

