Jussier Formiga Drops, Finishes Ben Nguyen (UFC 221 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jussier Formiga’s masterful performance against Ben Nguyen at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Formiga dropped Nguyen to the canvas and submitted him in the third round, cementing his position as one of the top flyweights in the world. He’s now calling for a shot at UFC flyweight kingpin Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

