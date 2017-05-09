Junior dos Santos Has No Doubts (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 2)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enjoys the fruits of his recent shopping spree, while opponent Junior dos Santos perfects his striking inside a shrouded Octagon. Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade makes time for housework, a family barbecue and a local jiu-jitsu tournament. Undefeated 125-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts in the final days of her Florida training camp.

UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13.

MORE MMA:

