Junior dos Santos Faces Francis Ngannou at UFC 215

June 28, 2017
Former heavyweight titleholder Junior dos Santos will look to rebound after losing to champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 in May when he faces French contender Francis Ngannou at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 9. UFC officials announced the match up on Wednesday.

Dos Santos (18-5) won the heavyweight crown by knocking out Cain Velasquez in November 2011. He defended the title once before losing it to Velasquez at UFC 155. He’s been unable to put together back-to-back wins since the loss to Velasquez but has faced the top contenders in the division, including defeating Miocic in December 2014. The Brazilian will look to make another run at the title starting with Ngannou.

Ngannou (10-1) is on an impressive 9-fight winning streak. He knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in his last outing in January. He’ll look to take out another former titleholder when he faces dos Santos in September.

The event will be the first the fight promotion has held in Edmonton. The event was originally planned to be UFC 216, but on June 26, it was announced that a scheduled pay-per-view event in August was abandoned the September date in Edmonton was renumbered UFC 215.

