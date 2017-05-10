HOT OFF THE WIRE
Junior dos Santos: ‘2017 Is Going to Be My Year’

May 10, 2017
No Comments

Former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos plans to win the belt back at UFC 211 on Saturday by beating champion Stipe Miocic and says that 2017 is going to be his year.

Jessica Penne

Jessica Penne Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Vio...

May 10, 2017No Comments15 Views

UFC strawweight Jessica Penne has been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Violation.

Frankie Edgar Wants to Stay...

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar wants to continue his

May 10, 2017
Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Media Day

Stipe Miocic Needed to Lose...

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic told MMAWeekly.com that he

May 10, 2017
Henry Cejudo vs Sergio Pettis

Injury Forces Henry Cejudo ...

The UFC's first stacked fight card of the year,

May 10, 2017
               

