Julian Marquez Makes Darren Stewart Tap Out (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

Julian Marquez makes Darren Stewart taps via guillotine after a crazy brawl! #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/etvKUOy1Ug — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 17, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the middleweight bout between Julian Marquez and Darren Stewart at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

