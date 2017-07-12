Julian Erosa Plans Path Back to the UFC via CageSport

So far this year all former Ultimate Fighter 22 cast member Julian Erosa has seen in the cage has been Justin Harrington.

In two fights, the first in February and then again in April, Erosa took on Harrington in CageSport lightweight title bouts. Erosa managed to pick up back-to-back first round finishes, securing his spot as one of the best lightweight in the Northwest.

“The first fight happened in February, and (Harrington) did catch me with a good shot in that first fight,” Erosa told MMAWeekly.com. “Luckily I have a good chin and was able to survive, and get into a grappling situation and ended up getting the sub on him.

“The April fight came along and I wanted to sit down a little bit more on my punches, got a little less mobile, and I was able to put the power behind it a little bit more. I hit him with a couple left hooks and wobbled him, and after another couple right hands I was able to finish the job.”

Erosa (19-4) will look to pick up his third win in a row when he defends his 155-pound CageSport title against Bobby McIntyre (5-4) in the main event of the promotion’s Saturday event in Tacoma, Washington.

“I don’t read into how other people fight or how good they are or what’s impressive about them,” Erosa said. “I try not to focus on what they’re good at, because when you focus on someone else’s advantages, it gets in your head and you start thinking about what they’re doing and not what you need to do.

“In my head I just try to focus on me, my weight, and making sure I’m 100-percent on point. I want to be able to go in there and be able to let things go wherever they go.”

For Erosa, the main goal going forward is to get back to the UFC, and he hopes with his two wins over Harrington and a victory over McIntyre coupled with a move down to featherweight will be good first steps towards accomplishing that goal.

“Not necessarily beating (Harrington) twice was awesome, but getting two first round finishes; a first round submission and a first round knockout is how you want to get it done,” said Erosa. “I’m just trying to keep stacking some wins up and win in a fashion that leaves no doubt in anyone’s minds that I can hang with some of the guys in the UFC and bigger organizations.

“It’s all about keeping the wins up and keep moving forward and just being persistent about training hard and fighting good. I hope it opens up more opportunities for me. Whatever comes, comes. I just focus on getting another win, getting my weight down (to 145lbs) and hopefully the UFC will bring me in.”

