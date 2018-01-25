Juan Adams Doesn’t See ‘Legitimate Threat’ in LFA 32 Opponent Dwight Gipson

If there’s anything heavyweight prospect Juan Adams could complain about in 2017 it is that he didn’t get to fight as much as he would have wanted. Otherwise the year was very good for him.

After tearing through the amateur ranks, Adams stepped up to the pros last June, and has since picked up two straight wins in the LFA to start off his career.

“Going from amateur to pro was a big step, and I was still learning how to incorporate that I use in my game now,” Adams told MMAWeekly.com. “I thought I did well considering that. I won all my fights, so I can’t complain too much.

“Definitely there are some things I want to improve coming into 2018. First off, I want to get better spacing for my fights. I’m doing this one in January, then I want to fight again in early March or April, and then again in July or August and go from there to get more fights for sure.”

When it comes to his development as a fighter, Adams feels like the biggest strides he’s made is being able to better flow from disciple to his others and not rely so much on his wrestling.

“We’re working on a lot of my game and incorporating things and blending them better,” said Adams. “My stand-up has improved a lot from fight to fight. Also, my transitions have gone up greatly; the way I put things together. I’ve been able to use my striking to set things up, as opposed to just rushing in there and taking them down.

“Going pro not only does your competition take a jump, but the things you can do and have to look out for take a jump as well. It was a big learning curve. I’m fighting experienced guys pretty early in my career. It might look like I’m not improving as much I am, but I’m definitely where I want to be.”

This Friday in Lake Charles, La., Adams (2-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going against veteran Dwight Gipson (8-7) in a main card heavyweight bout at LFA 32.

“He’s by far the most experienced guy I’ve fought, and is a bit better-rounded than my last opponent, but I feel that I’m still somewhat better than him in every area,” Adams said of Gipson.

“Honestly I don’t think I have to do anything differently than what I’ve been doing to get the win. I don’t see him as a legitimate threat to me. I don’t think the fight will go anywhere close to three rounds. I see a finish.”

With the heavyweight division in need of new talent, Adams doesn’t believe he has to be a title holder to move up to the next level. Strong performances should be enough to get him to his goal in 2018.

“Obviously an LFA title would be nice, but I’m not going to wait for it to move up to the next level,” said Adams. “If I keep fighting better opponents as they come along, and I can get signed that way, I’m definitely going to take that option.

“I think if I keep doing what I’m doing, keep fighting whoever they give me, I’ll get there eventually.”