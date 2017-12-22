HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Josh Emmett Wants Brian Ortega Next in a No. 1 Contender Fight

December 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Following a first round knockout over former title contender Ricardo Lamas last weekend, Josh Emmett already has a name in mind for his next opponent.

Emmett is clear when saying that he’s not really in the business of calling people out but with a win over the previously No. 3 ranked featherweight in the world, it’s tough to imagine any other matchup than a showdown with Brian Ortega.

Ortega is fresh off a huge win of his own when he tapped out Cub Swanson with a second round guillotine choke in their main event fight in early December, which earned him a spot in the top five rankings in the division.

Emmett joined him there after knocking out Aldo and with featherweight champion Max Holloway expected to take on Frankie Edgar in 2018, the Team Alpha Male trained fighter can’t think of any fight that would make more sense than this one.

“I got into this sport to be a world champion and I want to fight the best,” Emmett told MMAWeekly following his win. “I’m glad I got that opportunity. I saw the rankings came out and it’s Max is No. 1 and I’m ranked fifth now. Jose Aldo just fought and then it’s [Frankie] Edgar and [Brian] Ortega’s up there now. I would love to fight Holloway but I know I have to earn that. I think I did earn it winning against Lamas but I know Holloway vs. Edgar is in the works or in the talks.

“It’s makes sense to me that Ortega and I fight and the winner of us gets the winner of Holloway-Edgar.”

There’s no confirmation at this time that Holloway will fight Edgar in 2018 but that seems to be the matchup everyone is expecting.

Holloway was supposed to fight Edgar at UFC 218 in December but the former lightweight champion suffered a broken orbital bone that forced him out of the fight.

Now all signs are pointing towards Edgar getting his shot at Holloway’s title next year, which strikes Emmett as the perfect time to face off with Ortega to determine the next challenger in the division.

“It would be a great fight,” Emmett said about a fight with Ortega. “It would be another hard puzzle to crack because he’s good. We all know he’s phenomenal on the ground, but he’s good on the feet as well. He comes from a boxing background, he’s a little elusive, real athletic, so I think it would be another great fight. I think it would be a great fight for the fans.

“It would be the ultimate reward. The winner gets a title shot, what we’ve both been gunning for. He’s 13-0, I’m 13-1 and I still think I should be 14-0 as well. I’ll give Ortega my record after that fight.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA