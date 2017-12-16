Josh Emmett Flattens Ricardo Lamas with Thunderous Left Hand (UFC on FOX 26 Results)

               

December 16, 2017
Josh Emmett entered the Octagon at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday as a considerable underdog against No. 3 ranked featherweight Ricardo Lamas and left as a new contender in the 145-pound division.

Emmett returned to the featherweight division in this previous outing against Felipe Arantes in October but had a difficult weight cut for Saturday’s fight in Winnipeg, Canada. He failed to make weight on Friday but no one will remember that after his performance.

Emmett came out aggressive and throwing to end the fight with each strike he unleashed. Lamas was composed and throwing kicks. Neither fighter had a clear advantage when the end came during an exchange late in the opening round. Lamas threw a right hand and Emmett planted on a counter left hook that landed on the chin of Lamas. Lamas was out before he hit the ground. His body crashed to the canvas stiff with his head rebounded off the Octagon surface. There was no need for Emmett to throw any follow-up shot. It was a walk-off knockout.

“I said that if I land one clean shot that I’ll end the fight.  Everyone was counting me out, and I guess I finally landed one clean shot,” said Emmett following the knockout win.  “My goal was to come out here and shock the work.  I think I might have.” 

Emmett scored the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but expects even bigger ones in the future.  The Team Alpha Male trained featherweight has the goal of becoming world champion. 

“My goal is to be a world champion.  That’s why I got into this sport.  I train with the best team in the world,” he said. 

