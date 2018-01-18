Josh Emmett Faces Jeremy Stephens in Main Event at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 18, 2018
UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando finally has a main event as Jeremy Stephens has been tapped to make a quick turn around to face Josh Emmett in a five round featherweight fight on Feb. 24.

UFC officials announced the pairing via the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.

Stephens just fought this past weekend where he earned a second round TKO against Dooho Choi in the UFC Fight Night main event from St. Louis. That win was the second in a row for Stephens, who was gunning for a top five ranked opponent for his next fight.

He’ll get his wish as Emmett jumped into the rankings after only his second fight at featherweight when he knocked out former title contender Ricardo Lamas last December to jump start his career at 145 pounds.

Now Emmett and Stephens will meet in the main event for the UFC’s upcoming return to Orlando with the main card slated to air on FOX. 

               

