Joseph Morales Sinks the Choke (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

2 Fights 2 finishes 2 submissions! @BopoJoseph gets the victory via rear naked choke | #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/fcQSF9yn9W — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2017

Check out Joseph Morales sank the choke to make it two finishes in the first two fights at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City. Morales submitted Roberto Sanchez in the first round for the victory.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram