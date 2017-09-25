               

Joseph Duffy vs. James Vick Added to UFC 217 in New York

September 25, 2017
After inking a new multi-fight contract to stay with the UFC, Joseph Duffy has been booked for his next fight as he faces off with James Vick on Nov. 4 in New York as part of the UFC 217 card at Madison Square Garden.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Monday.

Duffy (17-2) came to the end of his last UFC contract following a win over Reza Madadi in March that left the Irish fighter as a free agent. Ultimately, Duffy and his management team reached terms on a new deal to remain with the UFC where he looks to build on his 4-1 mark inside the Octagon.

Vick (11-1) has been equally impressive since joining the UFC roster by way of “The Ultimate Fighter” while picking up consecutive wins in his past two trips to the Octagon. Most recently, Vick dispatched Marco Polo Reyes with a first round TKO at UFC 211 in Dallas before asking for a step up in competition.

Now Vick will face Duffy in a matchup between two lightweight fighters on the cusp of potentially breaking into the top 10 rankings over the next year.

The fight is the latest addition to a growing UFC 217 fight card headlined by middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing Georges St-Pierre as well as two more title bouts including Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk against Rose Namajunas.

