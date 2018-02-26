HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jeremy Stephens - Hands Raised

featuredJeremy Stephens Flatlines Josh Emmett with Devastating Second Round Knockout

featuredUFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredEmmett and Stephens Ready to Go, but One Fighter Misses Weight at UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-ins

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredDaniel Cormier Says There Is No Better Fight in the Sport Than His Matchup Against Stipe Miocic

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis on Tap for UFC 225 in Chicago

February 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Joseph Benavidez will make his long awaited return to action at UFC 225 in Chicago when he meets fellow flyweight contender Sergio Pettis on June 9.

UFC officials confirmed the new matchup via the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

It’s been a long road back for Benavidez after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee ahead of his last fight scheduled against Ben Nguyen in 2017. Following surgery. Benevidez is now set to return after having surgery on his knee as he looks to build on his six fight win streak that was capped off by his win over Henry Cejudo in December 2016.

As for Pettis, the Milwaukee native will attempt to get the biggest win of his career when he faces Benavidez in June. Pettis just recently had his own four fight win streak halted when he faced Cejudo at UFC 218 in Detroit this past December.

Benavidez vs. Pettis joins UFC 225 alongside a new heavyweight fight also announced on Monday pitting Rashad Coulter against Allen Crowder. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA