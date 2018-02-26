Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis on Tap for UFC 225 in Chicago

Joseph Benavidez will make his long awaited return to action at UFC 225 in Chicago when he meets fellow flyweight contender Sergio Pettis on June 9.

UFC officials confirmed the new matchup via the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

It’s been a long road back for Benavidez after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee ahead of his last fight scheduled against Ben Nguyen in 2017. Following surgery. Benevidez is now set to return after having surgery on his knee as he looks to build on his six fight win streak that was capped off by his win over Henry Cejudo in December 2016.

As for Pettis, the Milwaukee native will attempt to get the biggest win of his career when he faces Benavidez in June. Pettis just recently had his own four fight win streak halted when he faced Cejudo at UFC 218 in Detroit this past December.

Benavidez vs. Pettis joins UFC 225 alongside a new heavyweight fight also announced on Monday pitting Rashad Coulter against Allen Crowder.