Joseph Benavidez Injured, Out of Next Scheduled Fight

May 10, 2017
No Comments

It appears that Joseph Benavidez is out of his fight with Ben Nguyen.

Benavidez and Nguyen were slated to meet at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt on June 10 (June 11 local time) in Auckland, New Zealand.

Joseph Benavidez TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight Press ConferenceBenavidez, a mainstay at the No. 1 ranked position in the UFC flyweight division, has been trying to stack up enough wins to get another crack at seemingly unbeatable titleholder Demetrious Johnson, while Nguyen is one of the fast-rising talents in the 125-pound division.

The fight will have to wait, however, as Benavidez on Wednesday posted on social media that he had suffered an undisclosed injury that has forced him out of the bout.

“Sad to share that I suffered an injury, will not be fighting June 10th,” he wrote. “I’ll focus on what I can do and be back. Thank you for the support.”

UFC officials had yet to address the injury, as of the time of publication, and have not stated whether or not they will find Nguyen a new opponent.

