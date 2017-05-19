HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Torres Doesn’t Think Farkhad Sharipov Can Handle His Pressure at Titan FC 44

May 19, 2017
No Comments

December 2, 2016 was supposed to be the culmination of one of MMA’s best debut years for bantamweight up-and-comer Jose “Shorty” Torres.

After amassing an impressive run in the amateur ranks, Torres capped off his first year as a pro by taking a Titan FC title, and was looking to defend his belt on December 2 when his scheduled fight with Pedro Nobre was postponed.

Luckily for Torres, he was able to use the time to improve and ended up having the best performance of his pro career by picking up a TKO of Nobre in just over a minute this past January.

“I was supposed to fight Pedro Nobre on December 2, and sadly the fight didn’t happen,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com. “He got injured or whatever the case may be.

“I think because of that extra two months of training with TJ (Dillashaw) I was way more prepared for that fight. When January 21 came, I was able to KO Pedro in 86-second; which is something nobody had been able to do in his 20-plus fight career.”

While Torres feels defeating Nobre would have happened either way, having the additional time to train did help put the bout much more in his favor.

“I did have a poor training camp (leading up to the fight in) December,” said Torres. “I know if I would have fought Pedro Nobre then, I’m not saying I would have lost, but it would have been a much tougher fight and might have gone the distance.

“I think because of (the additional training time) I was able to get the knockout in 86-seconds.”

Torres (4-0) now looks to claim his second Titan FC title on Friday in Pembroke Pines, Fla., when he takes on Farkhad Sharipov for the promotion’s 135-pound title in the evening’s main event.

“This could easily be the toughest fight of my pro career,” said Torres. “(Sharipov) has more experience than I do as a professional, but I believe because of my amateur experience and what I’ve been able to do as a professional so far, I’m not too worried about the fight.

TRENDING > Dana White: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Will Break Ronda Rousey’s Record, Move to 125

“I know he’s a very good fighter, and he’s never been finished, but I’m looking to end that on May 19 and finish Farkhad. I don’t believe he’s going to be able to handle my pressure, my forwardness, my technique and my speed overall.”

Torres believed he could have made the jump to the UFC earlier this year, but will instead have to wait a bit longer to make the transition. And that’s fine with him, as long as he gets there eventually.

“I thought after defeated Pedro, I thought I would be called up,” Torres said. “The UFC denied me twice in one week. They said I needed more experience. At least I’m on their radar. I feel that if I win this fight at 135lbs and claim another belt, I’ll show that I’m ready and able to move up.”

<

