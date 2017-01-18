HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Torres Asked for Pedro Nobre Fight Titan FC 43

January 18, 2017
For undefeated up and comer Jose “Shorty” Torres, his most recent victory at Titan FC was a big one for his young career.

Not only was Torres able to get a second round TKO of more experienced Abdeil Velazquez in August, but he also picked up his first professional title to go along with his numerous amateur belts.

“Overall it was a good fight for me,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com. “Stylistically, Velazquez, I wouldn’t say is completely a runner, but he had a very defensive style. When came to attacks, that was my time to shine.

“For me I thought it was a good fight to make my 125-pound debut and take that title at the same time. I’m just happy I got the TKO and I put on a show – that’s all that really matters to me – really to put on an entertaining show for the fans is awesome.”

Aside from a hiccup at weigh-ins, Torres feels his flyweight debut couldn’t have gone smoother.

“The only problem was the Florida commission had a little problem when it came to the Titan scale and the commission scale,” said Torres. “It ended up that every 125-pound fighter ended up weight 123-pounds.

“We lost a little more weight than we should have, which could really upset a fight, but overall I was able to perform well and get the well.”

For his first 125-pound title defense, Torres (3-0) faces UFC veteran Pedro Nobre (18-2-2) in the main event of Titan FC 43 on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla., live on UFC Fight Pass.

“I actually called out Nobre,” Torres said. “That was a fight that I really, really wanted. They tried to give me other fighters who were undefeated prospects coming up, but I said that I’m trying to make it to the UFC, and Pedro has already been in there.

“Stylistically, he’s a very forward opponent, I’m a very forward opponent, so I believe whoever backs up in this fight is going to lose it. I think I need to push the pace and impose my will, as I usually do. I’m hoping for a challenge, and that’s something I’m expecting with Nobre.”

Though Torres would like a win over Nobre to be a springboard towards the next level, he is willing to put in the work to continue path to his goals should it take longer.

“As long as it comes eventually, but I would like to go up as soon as possible, but that’s just me being impatient,” said Torres. “When the time comes, I believe I’ll be ready.

“This is my biggest test right now. I want to prove to myself that if I beat Pedro, then I believe I’m ready for the UFC. If I lose, it shows I have a lot more I need to work on.”

