Jose Torres Asked for Pedro Nobre Fight Titan FC 43

For undefeated up and comer Jose “Shorty” Torres, his most recent victory at Titan FC was a big one for his young career.

Not only was Torres able to get a second round TKO of more experienced Abdeil Velazquez in August, but he also picked up his first professional title to go along with his numerous amateur belts.

“Overall it was a good fight for me,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com. “Stylistically, Velazquez, I wouldn’t say is completely a runner, but he had a very defensive style. When came to attacks, that was my time to shine.

“For me I thought it was a good fight to make my 125-pound debut and take that title at the same time. I’m just happy I got the TKO and I put on a show – that’s all that really matters to me – really to put on an entertaining show for the fans is awesome.”

Aside from a hiccup at weigh-ins, Torres feels his flyweight debut couldn’t have gone smoother.

“The only problem was the Florida commission had a little problem when it came to the Titan scale and the commission scale,” said Torres. “It ended up that every 125-pound fighter ended up weight 123-pounds.

“We lost a little more weight than we should have, which could really upset a fight, but overall I was able to perform well and get the well.”

For his first 125-pound title defense, Torres (3-0) faces UFC veteran Pedro Nobre (18-2-2) in the main event of Titan FC 43 on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla., live on UFC Fight Pass.

“I actually called out Nobre,” Torres said. “That was a fight that I really, really wanted. They tried to give me other fighters who were undefeated prospects coming up, but I said that I’m trying to make it to the UFC, and Pedro has already been in there.

“Stylistically, he’s a very forward opponent, I’m a very forward opponent, so I believe whoever backs up in this fight is going to lose it. I think I need to push the pace and impose my will, as I usually do. I’m hoping for a challenge, and that’s something I’m expecting with Nobre.”

Though Torres would like a win over Nobre to be a springboard towards the next level, he is willing to put in the work to continue path to his goals should it take longer.

“As long as it comes eventually, but I would like to go up as soon as possible, but that’s just me being impatient,” said Torres. “When the time comes, I believe I’ll be ready.

“This is my biggest test right now. I want to prove to myself that if I beat Pedro, then I believe I’m ready for the UFC. If I lose, it shows I have a lot more I need to work on.”

