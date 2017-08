Jose Quinones Takes the Nod Over Diego Riva (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

José Alberto “El Teco” Quiñónez earns his third straight win against a game Diego Rivas at #UFCMexico! https://t.co/wqa0KqUOTu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Jose Quinonez as he takes the nod over Diego Rivas at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

