HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Jose Estrada Sees Emilio Chavez as Just Another Guy in His Way at Combate Americas 14

May 5, 2017
No Comments

For his first bout of 2017, lightweight prospect Jose “Froggy” Estrada was able to pick up a quick win in a bout against George Hernandez that he had a little extra motivation for.

Heading into the bout, Hernandez’s weight issues almost put the fight in jeopardy. Thankfully for Estrada, the bout ended up going on as planned, and he picked up yet another first round win.

“I ended up getting the victory with that rear naked choke in 2:09,” Estrada told MMAWeekly.com. “I really wanted that win, especially with him not coming in on weight. That wasn’t professional on his side of it, and that kind of gave me some fire to get that win.”

Since turning pro a year ago, Estrada has spent just over five minutes total in the cage for his three wins. Estrada attributes his success as a pro to remaining consistent with the training that he’s had ever since he got into the sport.

Jose Froggy Estrada“I’m working with the same coaches, I’m training with the same training partners, I haven’t changed anything,” said Estrada. “Those things are keeping me in the winning circle, so why would I flip things around? I have a strong, solid, camp here.”

Estrada (3-0) now heads into Friday’s Combate Americas 14 event in Ventura, Calif., looking to keep his quick finish streak going as he takes on veteran Emilio Chavez (12-9) in a 155-pound main event.

“He has more time in the cage, he has more than 20 fights, but to me that’s just a number,” Estrada said of Chavez. “In my head I see him as another guy who is in my way and is trying to stop me from being where I want to be and what I really want.

“I’m excited that he’s coming to my town, he’s stepped up to the plate, we’re in the main event, so I’m really excited to put on a really great show for Combate and all the fans watching that night.”

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz: ‘I’d Like to Come Back and Fight for the Title’

For Estrada, picking up a win over such an experienced opponent as Chavez, it would be a huge step forward in his career and will show that he’s ready for a high level of competition.

“To be the best you’ve got to fight the best,” said Estrada. “I’m the young guy coming into this fight, he’s the veteran in the game, and it’s time to make his way out, and if I’m the guy to do that, I’ll help him make his way out – I’ll be that guy.”

Though Estrada likes to take things one step at a time, he does admit he would like an opportunity to compete for the Combate Americas lightweight title sometime in the near future.

“Hopefully I come out of this victorious, and be 4-0, I’m hoping to get that title shot,” Estrada said. “If it’s not this year, then hopefully the start of next year; I’ll leave that up to my manager and Combate to figure it out.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains Her Intimidating ...

May 05, 2017No Comments23 Views

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most intimidating fighters that steps foot inside the Octagon. She faces Jessica Andrade at UFC 211.

Jesse Taylor Dominates Mehd...

Jesse Taylor pitches a shutout as he takes down

May 04, 2017

Al Iaquinta Takes UFC Beef ...

If he wasn't clear enough already, Al Iaquinta made

May 04, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Whats the Hold Up

For Floyd Mayweather vs. Co...

In update number 1,583,462 – or so it seems

May 04, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA