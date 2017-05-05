Jose Estrada Sees Emilio Chavez as Just Another Guy in His Way at Combate Americas 14

For his first bout of 2017, lightweight prospect Jose “Froggy” Estrada was able to pick up a quick win in a bout against George Hernandez that he had a little extra motivation for.

Heading into the bout, Hernandez’s weight issues almost put the fight in jeopardy. Thankfully for Estrada, the bout ended up going on as planned, and he picked up yet another first round win.

“I ended up getting the victory with that rear naked choke in 2:09,” Estrada told MMAWeekly.com. “I really wanted that win, especially with him not coming in on weight. That wasn’t professional on his side of it, and that kind of gave me some fire to get that win.”

Since turning pro a year ago, Estrada has spent just over five minutes total in the cage for his three wins. Estrada attributes his success as a pro to remaining consistent with the training that he’s had ever since he got into the sport.

“I’m working with the same coaches, I’m training with the same training partners, I haven’t changed anything,” said Estrada. “Those things are keeping me in the winning circle, so why would I flip things around? I have a strong, solid, camp here.”

Estrada (3-0) now heads into Friday’s Combate Americas 14 event in Ventura, Calif., looking to keep his quick finish streak going as he takes on veteran Emilio Chavez (12-9) in a 155-pound main event.

“He has more time in the cage, he has more than 20 fights, but to me that’s just a number,” Estrada said of Chavez. “In my head I see him as another guy who is in my way and is trying to stop me from being where I want to be and what I really want.

“I’m excited that he’s coming to my town, he’s stepped up to the plate, we’re in the main event, so I’m really excited to put on a really great show for Combate and all the fans watching that night.”

For Estrada, picking up a win over such an experienced opponent as Chavez, it would be a huge step forward in his career and will show that he’s ready for a high level of competition.

“To be the best you’ve got to fight the best,” said Estrada. “I’m the young guy coming into this fight, he’s the veteran in the game, and it’s time to make his way out, and if I’m the guy to do that, I’ll help him make his way out – I’ll be that guy.”

Though Estrada likes to take things one step at a time, he does admit he would like an opportunity to compete for the Combate Americas lightweight title sometime in the near future.

“Hopefully I come out of this victorious, and be 4-0, I’m hoping to get that title shot,” Estrada said. “If it’s not this year, then hopefully the start of next year; I’ll leave that up to my manager and Combate to figure it out.”

