Jose Aldo’s Second Win Over Chad Mendes (UFC 212 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Jose Aldo defend his belt in a rematch with Chad Mendes from UFC 179. Don’t miss Aldo attempt to defend his belt against Max Holloway at UFC 212.

TRENDING > Jon Jones To Daniel Cormier: ‘You’re Not a Champion’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram