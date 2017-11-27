Jose Aldo Went Retro for UFC 218

               

November 27, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 218 Embedded, heavyweight Francis Ngannou relaxes outdoors before heading to the UFC Performance Institute for last minute work. Opponent Alistair Overeem lifts weights and dines on Cuban food in Albuquerque.

Energized by his title shot, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has a spirited training session. Featherweight champion Max Holloway arrives in Detroit from his native Hawaii and tries to acclimate to the cold.

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

