Jose Aldo Went Retro for UFC 218

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 218 Embedded, heavyweight Francis Ngannou relaxes outdoors before heading to the UFC Performance Institute for last minute work. Opponent Alistair Overeem lifts weights and dines on Cuban food in Albuquerque.

Energized by his title shot, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has a spirited training session. Featherweight champion Max Holloway arrives in Detroit from his native Hawaii and tries to acclimate to the cold.

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

