Jose Aldo vs. Ricardo Lamas, Mike Perry vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Added to UFC in Winnipeg

October 13, 2017
The year end FOX UFC Fight Night card has just added a couple of blockbuster fights.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will return to action for the first time since falling to Max Holloway when he faces old foe Ricardo Lamas on Dec. 16 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Also on deck for the card will be a welterweight slugfest between heavy handed striker Mike Perry and fellow knockout artist Santiago Ponzinibbio, who is fresh off a stellar finish over Gunnar Nelson in his last fight.

UFC officials confirmed the new matchups on Friday.

Aldo vs. Lamas had previously been reported but now the fight has a date and location. Aldo defeated Lamas the last time they met in 2014 but now both fighters are looking to get back into title contender with this rematch.

As for Perry, he’s been gunning for a top 10 opponent for quite some time and now he’ll get his wish as he faces off with one of the most lethal strikers at 170 pounds.

Ponzinibbio has won five consecutive fights in the welterweight division including three of those victories coming by way of knockout or TKO.

The trio of new bouts for the Winnipeg card join the main event that was just announced on Thursday as former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler faces off with Rafael dos Anjos in the five round fight that will determine the next No. 1 contender at 170 pounds.

