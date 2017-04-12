Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway’s First UFC 212 Face-Off

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway squared off for the first time after the UFC 212 press conference Tuesday night.

TRENDING > Charles Oliveira Suspended for Jumping the Fence at UFC 210

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram