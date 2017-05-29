HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAlexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredGermaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Jose Aldo: ‘This Training is Not for Humans!’ (UFC 212 Embedded)

May 29, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz doubles down at wrestling practice and sightsees in Rio de Janeiro. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo does a superhero-level workout as he wraps up camp in his home gym, while interim champion Max Holloway arrives in town and prepares to take on the local star. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha enjoys an emotional sendoff from her Albuquerque team before traveling to her former home.

TRENDING > Germaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After...

May 29, 2017No Comments11 Views

Dana White isn't going to try and stop Conor McGregor from boxing Floyd Mayweather, even though he thinks there is a chance that he could lose his

Aung La Nsang

Aung La Nsang Gets Second M...

Aung La Nsang will face middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash

May 29, 2017
Roxanne Modafferi - Invicta FC 16

Roxanne Modafferi Has an Ed...

Roxanne Modafferi's past Ultimate Fighter experience gives her an

May 29, 2017

Alexander Gustafsson Hopes ...

Alexander Gustafsson talks about title shots, marriage proposals, and

May 28, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA