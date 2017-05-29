Jose Aldo: ‘This Training is Not for Humans!’ (UFC 212 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz doubles down at wrestling practice and sightsees in Rio de Janeiro. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo does a superhero-level workout as he wraps up camp in his home gym, while interim champion Max Holloway arrives in town and prepares to take on the local star. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha enjoys an emotional sendoff from her Albuquerque team before traveling to her former home.

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

