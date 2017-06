Jose Aldo: This is Still My Division (UFC 212 Video)

No matter what anyone says, Jose Aldo still sees himself as the champion and the best featherweight on the planet. He looks to prove it when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 212 in a title unification main event.

