Jose Aldo Says Conor McGregor Never Was Featherweight Champ

December 25, 2016
24 Comments

Jose Aldo had a decade-long win streak snapped at UFC 194 in December 2015 when Conor McGregor knocked him out in the opening seconds of their 145-pound title bout. In the year since, McGregor has fought three times, but not at featherweight. Aldo defeated Frankie Edgar to become the interim champion and was later elevated to the champion when McGregor relinquished the belt after winning the lightweight title last month.

Despite all the twists and turns that led to the belt returning to him, Aldo considers himself the legitimate champion.

“Yes, I consider myself the champion. No, the way that I got the belt doesn’t affect how I view myself. I’ve always been the champion. The champion is the person that defends the belt, not the person that gets the belt and flees the division,” Aldo told MMAFighting.com.

Jose Aldo - UFC 200

“I should have gotten an immediate rematch. It was completely warranted and what should have happened. It didn’t happen, though. When they gave me Frankie Edgar, I knew that belt wasn’t going to remain the interim belt. I knew Conor wasn’t coming back; everyone knew he wasn’t coming back. That’s the real belt. I’m the one that has defended this belt. I’ve been the king of this division for a long time. I’ve never not seen myself as a champion. I lost a fight. That’s it. I knew that I was going to be the champion of this division and that’s how I still see myself. I’ve always been the champion.”

Aldo didn’t get his rematch with McGregor and doesn’t feel like McGregor was ever the champion of the featherweight division.

“First of all, I never stopped being the champion. When I lost to Conor, he should have rematched me right away. Like I’ve always said and done, the champion is the guy who defends the belt against all challengers. Guys who run from title defenses are not champions. All Conor did was he beat the champion. But he never did what he had to do to become the champion. He’s never been the champion of the featherweight division,” he said.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo’s Next Fight Might Be for a UFC Lightweight Title

Aldo insists that McGregor isn’t the same person in front of the cameras as he is behind the scenes. He considers the Irishman ‘two-faced’ and accused him of picking his opponents.

“He’s two-faced. He says a lot of stuff to the press, but behind-the-scenes, he turns down fights left and right. He picks opponents, he picks events. He’s not willing to face challengers the way a champion should be ready to face challengers. That’s not a true champion, said Aldo. “He wasn’t the champion at all. He never defended the belt. He wanted to stall an entire division. That’s not being a champion. I’ve never seen Conor as the featherweight champion. He’s not the champion now. I’ve never stopped being the featherweight champion.”

According to Aldo, the only reason a rematch with McGregor hasn’t happened is because McGregor doesn’t want the fight.

“The first thing we did after my fight with McGregor was ask for the rematch, and it should have happened. We’ve tried to make that fight a lot of times, as has the UFC. When I sat down with Dana [White], and explained to him all the reasons why I was frustrated as a fighter, he said to me, ‘I’ve tried to make the fight. [Conor] doesn’t want to fight you. I can’t force [Conor] to fight you. You and I, Jose, we want this rematch to happen. But he’s not saying yes.’ We’ve been trying, but the problem isn’t on my side of the equation. Conor is two-faced and he doesn’t want to fight me. He wants to talk a big game to the press. He doesn’t step up and take the fights to prove he’s a real champion,” the Brazilian explained.

“I went to bed one night believing the UFC was going to announce my rematch with Conor McGregor and I woke up to read the news that they booked Eddie Alvarez instead. My conversations with the UFC were, ‘It’s happening. We’re booking it.’ And then literally overnight something changed without my participation. The bottom line is, Conor doesn’t want to fight me. There’s nothing else I can do. I don’t think there’s anything else the UFC can do. If he keeps saying no and keeps running away, he’s going to keep running away. He’s a clown.”

  • TheCerealKiller

    All the greats agree, you’re not the champ until you defend it.

    • TheRealSanta

      While I usually agree with that statement too, Conor did win a second bet in another weight class (didn’t deserve the shot but won the fight). So a guy who won 2 belts regardless of defenses is a champ imo

      • TheCerealKiller

        Eddie didn’t succeed in defending his belt either, so I don’t look at him as a true champ. Pushing the king off the top of the hill is a lot easier than being the king on top of the hill. Aldo should have gotten an immediate rematch. Dude was undefeated for like ten years, but the UFC knows they have to pick the right matchups for their star. Diaz proved that.

        • Poop face

          Aldo was offered a rematch. He turned it down

          • Frank

            Aldo was offered at LW, With no camp to gain weight and it wasn’t for a belt, he should of been offered a rematch at F.W nothing else was acceptable.

        • Poop face

          I agree becoming champ and staying champ are two different worlds. Look at the 205 belt from Liddell to jones. The 135 belt from Ronda to nunes. But like Ric Flair always says “To be the man, you gotta beat the man, woooooo!”

          • TheCerealKiller

            HW, Brock is tied with the most title defences. We are lacking in real champs right now. The funny thing about Conor, he’s won 4 belts in his career and defended zero of them. I don’t count the interim, Chad didn’t even have a training camp and there was no reason for it in the first place. Aldo was only out for a couple months.

        • Poop face

          I’m confused. So who is the 155 pound champ? The last guy that successfully defended it?

      • Poop face

        Let’s not forget Conor was the interim champ at 145 before he fought Aldo. Not a fan of interim belts but he had a belt nonetheless so he basically fought someone who would’ve been next in line for a title shot. And having a belt in two weight classes and not being considered a champ is rubbish.

  • Poop face

    Oh shut up Aldo. Yes you are the champ but that’s only because Conor let you. Don’t forget that. Also don’t forget you turned down rematches with him. Anytime he wants his belt back he’Il come down and take it and then leave the division again and give it back to you. You’re sore loser. You have nothing to offer him. He’s the champ at 155 why would he waste his time going down in weight to fight for a belt he never lost against someone he humiliated for months and then annihilated in 13 seconds?

  • Larry Morrill

    Champs win the belt in the ring – not through Relinquishment. Say whatever, take your time – Conor said it in 13 seconds.

  • Hipplee

    What a sore loser

  • Jason King

    This would have much more impact had Aldo not turned down a re-match opportunity!

    • McGraw

      Who in their right mind would throw away a title shot while injured on short notice? Use common sense, when u talk man.

      McGregor had three chances to rematch Aldo and turned them down each time. THREE. He was a fake champion who was scared to put his title on the line against top featherweights.

  • Julian

    A clown who beat u up in 13 seconds… and that was not a lucky punch, only pure timing, force and precision.

    • McGraw

      LOL. McGregor was a fake champion, never defended the title, refused to rematch Aldo to prove it wasn’t a fluke punch and was scared to fight a top featherweight. Quit being such a lap dog for McGregor.

      • deepgrim

        well aldo turned the fight down when diaz stepped in

        • McGraw

          Aldo was injured and it would be silly to throw away a title shot like that. McGregor had three chances, THREE to defend against Aldo but he ran or made excuses not to each time.

          At least Aldo defended the title when he was champ. McGregor held up the division for a year while holding the title hostage and because of that, he’s not a real champion.

          • Poop face

            Mcgregor went up in weight to fight for the 155 belt. Something Aldo was offered many times and never accepted. Conor came in, took his belt and then did what Aldo was afraid to and that a fight for the belt in the next weight class up. And as far as excuses not to fight someone he knocked out in 13 seconds how about making 3 million show money for other fights that the majority of people would rather see. Aldo can’t hang.

  • Pedro Godoy

    You are not the champ until you defend it. That’s clear to me . McrGregor is a good fighter . It’s so funny to hear that he is the top 10 GOT. He has to beat so many more guys to prove it plus he is a one skill person( terrible ground ) and got completely humiliated by one of the weakest fighters of the UFC ( no true champion would lose against Diaz). Still need to congrats the guy for being the top 3 of all time for selling fights .

    • Maga Tron

      Uh, maybe you should look at the guys who have lost to Diaz before running your mouth like this. Hahaha

  • uncle

    He needs to be worried about Holloway

  • You are champ so as you win the belt period, that is why they give you the belt. This until you defend garbage is all dramatic jealous mangina trash.

    • McGraw

      Wrong, it’s easier to win a belt than to keep one. Defending it makes you the real champion and solidifies ones legacy. Look at GSP, Silva, Jones, Liddell, Tito etc.

      McGregor has won titles but never defended them therefore he’s not a real champion. The fact he held up the featherweight division for a entire year shows how much of a wuss he is.

               

